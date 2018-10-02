Drone footage shows pod of dolphins ‘dancing’

This drone footage shows the moment a pod of dolphins put on a synchronized dance display off the British coast.

Dave Perry, 32, was on holiday with his wife, Shelley, when they spotted three separate pods heading in the same direction.

He put up his drone and managed to capture the moment the three pods joined and began interacting with each other in the waters off Hayle, Cornwall.

Dave, a maintenance worker from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, said: "We come every September and spend two weeks here.

"We saw them on Hayle beach. We just happened to catch them out the corner of our eye.

"I flew my drone over and caught up with them, there were about 10 or 15 dolphins. There was a little baby calf under the mother. It was awesome.

"I've seen them before. Last September there was hundreds of them, but this time I managed to get quite low over them.

"I filmed them for about 20 minutes but my battery was running low so I had to bring it back."