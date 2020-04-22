Driver stranded as boulders rain from mountainside like meteors, video reveals

It wasn't a meteor shower, but it sure looked like one.

A driver was stranded when gigantic boulders rained down from the side of a mountain in Ramban, India, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

Mahesh K, 22, was on a 30-day road trip when he came upon a mountain range.

A major landslide had begun down the slopes of one of the mountains, but the boulders had gathered so much speed that they were pushed off like a burst of meteorites, the news agency reports.

Manesh was trapped for an entire day until the Indian army came to his rescue.

"It was scary but amazing," he said. “Shown in the video are shooting rocks, these are very dangerous in mountain passes.

''Driving to the daddy of all the mountain passes, and experiencing this exhilarating unbelievable kind of moment, honestly could you ask for more?”

