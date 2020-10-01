Dragonflies with morning dew stuck to their wings captured in viral images

A wildlife photographer has taken incredible images of dragonflies with their wings glistening from the morning dew.

Andrew Fusek Peters took the images of the emerald damselfly and a female black darter dragonfly on Sept. 29, British news agency SWNS reports. Fusek Peters was able to snap the photos at the Long Mynd nature reserve in Shropshire.

“There was something really special about this last insect of summer. They are like engines of the sun and need sunlight to fly," the 54-year-old photographer said. “I believed the damselfly is the last one on the whole of Long Mynd nature reserve. In the season earlier in September and August there are hundreds up there."

FLORIDA TO RELEASE GENETICALLY MODIFIED MOSQUITOES, DETRACTORS BLAST 'JURASSIC PARK' EXPERIMENT

Fusek Peters said the insects need to wait for the sun to warm their wings up so they can fly, which gave him the perfect opportunity to capture the photos.

“It is just gorgeous. I hadn’t found any covered in dew at all this year," he added. "I waited for the sun to rise over the trees and got really excited. I think this is the last gasp of summer. It shows there is beauty in nature at any time of the year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP