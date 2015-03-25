Deep-sea rubbish found littering ocean floor

Deep-sea roving robots have captured images of rubbish resting up to 2.5 miles underwater in a "Great Pacific Garbage Patch."

Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California have been using remotely operated vehicles to capture the huge record of deep-sea rubbish.

The videos have been taken over the past 22 years, and pictures from them have just been released in a paper.

"We were inspired by a fisheries study off southern California that looked at sea floor trash down to 365m," Lead author Kyra Schlining said.

"We were able to continue this search in deeper water - down to 4000m. Our study also covered a longer time period, and included more observations of deep-sea debris than any previous study I'm aware of."

