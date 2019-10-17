Deep-sea creatures devour whale carcass, photos and video reveal

Marine scientists aboard a research vessel that searches for new discoveries in the ocean's depths stumbled upon something quite rare on Wednesday: the skeletal remains of a 16-foot-long whale.

Images and video show a range of sea critters, including worms and octopuses, grabbing on to the dead whale's bones. Researchers even live-streamed the underwater happening.

The vessel, which is operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, found the whale carcass at a depth of 10,500 feet in the Pacific, according to Earther.

The camera aboard captured amazing footage of the skeleton being scavenged.

Scientists estimated that the whale died four months ago, although the don't know what caused its demise.

The marine scientists are taking samples, as Earther reports, for further study.

