Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oceans
Published

Deep-sea creatures devour whale carcass, photos and video reveal

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Marine scientists aboard a research vessel that searches for new discoveries in the ocean's depths stumbled upon something quite rare on Wednesday: the skeletal remains of a 16-foot-long whale.

Images and video show a range of sea critters, including worms and octopuses, grabbing on to the dead whale's bones. Researchers even live-streamed the underwater happening.

The vessel, which is operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, found the whale carcass at a depth of 10,500 feet in the Pacific, according to Earther.

MYSTERIOUS 'BLOB' ORGANISM WITH NO BRAIN BUT 720 SEXES UNVEILED AT PARIS ZOO

Sea critters crawl on a whale's carcass deep below the surface of the ocean. (EV Nautilus)

Sea critters crawl on a whale's carcass deep below the surface of the ocean. (EV Nautilus)

The camera aboard captured amazing footage of the skeleton being scavenged.

Scientists estimated that the whale died four months ago, although the don't know what caused its demise.

NASA'S HUBBLE TELESCOPE CAPTURES BEST LOOK AT FIRST COMET OUTSIDE OUR SOLAR SYSTEM

The whale skeleton being overtaken by deep-sea scavengers.

The whale skeleton being overtaken by deep-sea scavengers. (EV Nautilus)

The marine scientists are taking samples, as Earther reports, for further study.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)