Colonial era Michigan fort reveals more of its secrets

Archaeologists have uncovered more fascinating artifacts from a colonial-era fort in Michigan.

A silver brooch and a large piece of creamware were unearthed during a recent archaeological excavation at Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, Michigan. The artifacts were found in the remains of a cellar at the site.

Fort Michilimackinac is an 18th-century fort and trading village on the straits of Mackinac. Built by the French in 1715, the fort was taken over by the British in 1761.

“The large piece of feather-edged creamware that has been sticking out of the root cellar since last season has finally been excavated,” explained Dr. Lynn Evans, curator of archaeology at Mackinac State Historic Parks, in a statement. “As anticipated, it was the final piece of the plate that was mostly excavated last summer. The way the sherds were found in relation to each other indicates that the plate was broken elsewhere and then deposited in the cellar.”

Evans noted that the find was particularly exciting because archaeologists rarely find complete ceramic vessels at Michilimackinac, even in pieces.

The silver brooch was the fourth to be excavated from the cellar, according to Evans. “Both the creamware plate and trade silver pin are excellent markers for the British occupation,” she said.

The cellar where the discoveries were made was part of a house once occupied by French-Canadian trader Charles Henri Desjardins de Rupallay de Gonneville, and, later, by an as-yet-unidentified English trader.

Last year a sword handle, an unusual brass thimble, a knife, tin-glazed Earthenware and Chinese porcelain were also discovered at the site.

In 2017, a Revolutionary War-era knife was found at Colonial Michilimackinac. The knife, which has an intact blade, dates back to 1781 or older. Other artifacts found at the site include a colonial lock and a piece of silver.

In July 2017, an 18th-century crucifix was also found near the location, according to MLive.

