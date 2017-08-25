Revolutionary War-era knife discovered in Michigan state park

A Revolutionary War-era knife, which was found in the rubble of a former fort, is just the latest stunning find at the site.

The knife was unearthed last week during an archaeological dig at Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, Michigan.

In a Facebook post, Mackinac State Historic Parks explained that the knife was excavated by field supervisor Alexandra Connell. The 7.25-inch knife is the latest in a series of fascinating finds at the site of the 18th century fort and fur trading village, according to MLive. Other artifacts include a colonial lock and a piece of silver, it reported.

“The knife was discovered in the rubble filling the root cellar, which has been the location of several of the more unusual artifacts this summer, including the furniture lock and one of the pieces of trade silver,” explained Mackinac State Historic Parks Archaeologist, Dr. Lynn Evans, in a statement emailed to Fox News.

The knife, which has an intact blade, dates back to 1781 or older.

In July, an 18th century crucifix was also found near the location, according to MLive.

“It has been a great summer,” Evans told Fox News, adding that Mackinac State Historic Parks staff are very excited about the discoveries.

The discovery of Revolutionary War era artifacts offers a fascinating glimpse into the events that shaped America. A storied Revolutionary War musket ball that was melted from a famously toppled statue of King George III, for example, recently went on display at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

