Digging History
Published

Colonial-era log cabin discovered inside Pennsylvania bar

By James Rogers | Fox News
A centuries-old log cabin was recently discovered hidden inside a bar slated for demolition in Pennsylvania.

The remarkable discovery was made when the former bar in Washingtonville was being torn down. Citing a contractor, the Daily Item reports that the cabin could date back to the 1700s.

‘It’s like a tourist attraction,” Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski told The Daily Item.

CIVIL WAR LOG CABIN DISCOVERED DURING HOUSE DEMOLITION

The log cabin was found inside a former bar slated for demolition.

The log cabin was found inside a former bar slated for demolition. (Karen Blackledge/The Daily Item)

COUPLE DISCOVER 19TH-CENTURY LOG CABIN DURING HOME RENOVATION

Other historic log cabins have come to light in recent years.

Last year, a Civil War-era log cabin was discovered during the demolition of a house in Prescott, Ark. The cabin, thought to date to the Civil War era or even earlier, was found inside the house, according to the Nevada County Depot and Museum. The cabin may even have witnessed a Civil War battle.

In 2017, a couple renovating their new home in Dublin, Ohio, found a perfectly-preserved 19th-century log cabin within the structure.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article.  Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers