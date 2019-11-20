Civil War log cabin discovered during house demolition

A house that was being torn down in Prescott, Ark., has revealed an incredible secret that may date back centuries.

A log cabin, thought to date to the Civil War era or even earlier, was found inside the house, according to the Nevada County Depot and Museum. The cabin may even have witnessed a Civil War battle.

“The footprint of the log cabin is 18' X 20',” the museum explained in a Facebook post. “The cabin had been added onto and the exterior encapsulated with siding.”

COUPLE DISCOVER 19TH-CENTURY LOG CABIN DURING HOME RENOVATION

The cabin was moved to its location on Greenlawn Street in Prescott around 1953 to 1955 and was once located on Miller Hill, according to the museum. After researching land patents, experts found that the cabin was once on land owned by a man named John Vaughn, which would date it to the period between 1850 and 1860.

The records indicate that it may have been located near the site of the Battle of Prairie D'Ane, which took place in 1864. The engagement resulted in a victory for Union forces and the battlefield is now part of the Camden Expedition Sites National Historic Landmark.

"It is made of hand-hewn timbers and predates the coming of the railroad in the 1870's, which brought sawn lumber,” the museum said in the post. “There is a great possibility that the house is likely a civil wartime structure, if not antebellum. If all of this is proven true, then this log cabin could very well have stood on the edge of the Prairie D'Ane during the battle.”

CIVIL WAR CANNONBALL DISCOVERED LODGED IN A TREE AT HISTORIC MISSOURI HOUSE

The museum also explained that thanks to a donation from a local benefactor, it has purchased the cabin and plans to dismantle it, store it, and at some point, reassemble it on the Prairie D'Ane battlefield.

“What a great find of Prescott history!” it wrote on Facebook.

Other historic log cabins have been discovered in recent years. In 2017, a couple renovating their new home in Dublin, Ohio. found a perfectly-preserved 19th-century log cabin within the structure.

Incredible artifacts from the Civil War have also been uncovered in unlikely places. A Civil War cannonball was recently discovered lodged in a walnut tree at a historic house in Independence, Mo.

HURRICANE DORIAN UNEARTHS CIVIL WAR CANNONBALLS ON SOUTH CAROLINA BEACH

Fox 4 Kansas City reported that the incredible find at the Overfelt-Johnston house was made after the diseased 100-foot tree was cut down.

Two Civil War cannonballs were recently discovered on a South Carolina beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers