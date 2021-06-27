Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks
Published

California swimmer, 35, bitten by great white shark; in ‘serious’ condition: reports

The swimmer was able to reach shore for initial medical treatment, reports said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 35-year-old man swimming in Northern California was attacked by a great white shark Saturday morning and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a report.

The swimmer, who was not identified, suffered injuries to his right leg, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 2 of the Bay Area.

He was able to swim to shore for initial medical treatment before being transported to a hospital, the report said.

SHARK SIGHTINGS, DETECTIONS INCREASE NEAR EAST COAST AS SUMMER UNFOLDS

The shark was believed to be six- to eight-feet-long, the sheriff’s office said, according to SFGate.com.

The victim required what was described as "advanced life support," according to Cal Fire, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A great white shark swimming just below the surface. (iStock)

A great white shark swimming just below the surface. (iStock)

The incident happened at Gray Whale Cove State Beach, located about 17 miles south of San Francisco along the Pacific coast, just north of Montara, SFGate.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beach was closed indefinitely after the attack, the report said.

Great white sharks are often seen off the California coast, especially in the summer, but attacks are rare, the news site reported. The most recent attacks were in 2020 and 2012, the report said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX