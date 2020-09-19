Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

California earthquake rattles LA; centered near deadly 1987 temblor

Singer Bebe Rexha was among those startled just before midnight

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A magnitude-4.6 earthquake shook Southern California shortly before midnight Friday, with aftershocks measuring 2.1 and 1.6 on the Richter scale following soon after.

The earthquake, centered just southwest of El Monte in eastern Los Angeles County, was felt as far south as San Diego, according to early reports.

“Woke up from the #earthquake I’m like shaking I dunno what’s up with me,” singer Bebe Rexha tweeted. “I was expecting it to be a bad one. Hope you are all safe. Love you.”

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the location was close to where a magnitude-5.9 quake struck in 1987, killing 3 people.

Jones said there was a 5 percent chance that Friday's 4.6 quake could be a foreshock to a larger quake, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

