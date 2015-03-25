Black bear breaks into Idaho kitchen, enjoys Chinese leftovers

A black bear in search of a late-night snack broke into an Idaho house and licked leftover Chinese food from a cast iron pan on the stove.

David Edwards of Ketchum tells the Idaho Mountain Express that his dog's barking awakened him around 3 a.m. Monday.

When he went to investigate what had his dog so upset, he saw the bear on its hind legs, paws on the stove, licking a pan.

Edwards' wife, Sara, had fallen asleep on the couch, so he woke her up and led her into the bedroom without telling her about the furry dish washer.

He says she would have "lost her mind" because she gets upset over spiders.

Edwards went back into the kitchen to find the bear gone and the pan clean.