Israel's Beresheet spacecraft fails in Moon landing attempt

Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft has failed in its audacious attempt to make a Moon landing.

The spacecraft experienced a failure of its main engine just seconds before it was expected to reach the lunar surface. "We had a failure of the spacecraft, we have not landed successfully," explained SpaceIL. A problem with the spacecraft's engine was reported at 3:24 p.m. ET.

Before the mission's failure, Beresheet snapped a selfie as it approached the lunar surface.

The unmanned spacecraft would have taken Israel into an exclusive club of space-exploring nations. Prior to Thursday, only three countries – the U.S., the Soviet Union and China – had made successful ‘soft landings’ on the lunar surface.

Beresheet, which is the Hebrew word for “beginning,” was developed by the Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL and the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

Beresheet was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 21.

The spacecraft entered lunar orbit last week, capturing its first images of the dark side of the Moon.

The probe was expected to land within Mare Serenitatis in the Moon’s northern hemisphere. SpaceIL notes that the site has magnetic anomalies, which would have enabled Beresheet’s magnetometer device to take measurements as part of a scientific experiment. Data from the magnetometer, which was developed with Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science, was to be shared with NASA.

In addition to its science mission, Beresheet carried a time capsule to the Moon. Consisting of three disks, the time capsule data includes symbols such as the Israeli flag and the country’s national anthem, “Hatikvah.” Dictionaries in 27 languages are also on the disks, along with the Bible and a children’s book inspired by the mission.

Beresheet was born out of the Google Lunar XPRIZE competition to land an unmanned probe on the moon. The $30 million competition was scrapped with no winner last year after the organizers said none of the five finalists would make the March 31, 2018 deadline for a Moon launch, Space.com reports.

