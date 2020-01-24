Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Barstow, Calif., shaken by magnitude-4.6 earthquake: preliminary measure

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 4.6 struck near Barstow, Calif., on Friday night, followed by two aftershocks, according to reports.

The quake struck around 7 p.m. local time, followed by aftershocks of magnitude 2.2 and 2.9, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to the station.

Barstow is about 114 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

