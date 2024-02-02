Asteroid larger than New York's Empire State Building to buzz Earth on Friday

An asteroid as large as a skyscraper is set to pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday.

Despite its size, there's no risk of impact, as it will be seven times the distance from Earth to the moon.

NASA estimates the asteroid's size to be between 690 feet and 1,575 feet, comparable to New York City's Empire State Building or Chicago's Willis Tower.

Discovered in 2008, the asteroid is designated as 2008 OS7. It won’t be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

The harmless flyby is one of several encounters this week. Three much smaller asteroids also will harmlessly buzz Earth on Friday, no more than tens of yards across, with another two on Saturday. On Sunday, an asteroid roughly half the size of 2008 0S7 will swing by, staying 4.5 million miles away.