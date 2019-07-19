Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations: These are some of the top events

This Saturday, July 20, the world celebrates 50 years since the Apollo 11 lunar module made its historic landing on the Moon. Across the country, there will be many celebrations and events to mark the anniversary.

NASA is holding a range of free events via its official social media channels and on NASA TV.

Here are some noteworthy ones taking place offline:

Apollo 50: Go for the Moon

The Smithsonian is one of several major institutions marking the milestone. In addition to projecting a stunning 363-foot Saturn V rocket on the east face of the Washington Monument for several nights this week, on July 19 and July 20 it will present a special 17-minute show that will combine full-motion projection mapping artwork and archival footage recreating Apollo 11's epic voyage. The show is free, runs at several times each evening, and includes a 40-foot-ride re-creation of the Kennedy Space Center Countdown clock.

Apollo 11 Celebrations: Moon Bash

Chicago's Adler Planetarium is hosting a two-day bash featuring a range of talks, performances and theater events geared toward the family. Saturday's program allows participants to relive Apollo 11 in virtual reality. For Sunday, highlights include a Smithsonian documentary featuring interviews with Apollo astronauts, special talks, a 'Moonshot' mural that visitors can help create and a series of personal stories explaining how people around the world have been inspired by Apollo.

Apollo 50th Live

The Space Center Houston will also be marking the Apollo 11 anniversary in spectacular fashion. The all-day lunar event will feature several space-themed experiences including late-night NASA Tram Tours, speakers, book signings, an outdoor festival with a concert featuring Walk The Moon, a so-called family STEM zone, and much more. Among the attendees will be "Dutch" von Ehrenfried, who will be signing copies of his book "Apollo Mission Control: The Making of a National Historic Landmark."

