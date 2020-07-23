13 ancient Roman jars found in Spanish seafood store, police say

Some 13 ancient Roman amphorae, or jars, have been recovered from a seafood store in the Spanish city of Alicante, police say.

The ancient artifacts were used as “decoration” in the store, according to officials.

An 18th-century metal anchor was also found in the store, along with the amphorae, which may be from the first century, according to a statement released by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

“Civil Guard officers began the investigation after carrying out a routine inspection at a frozen fish storage and marketing establishment in Alicante,” the Guardia Civil said in the statement. “The agents observed several ceramic amphoras in different points of the facilities, a metallic anchor and a limestone plate with an inscription that, at first glance, could be of considerable age.”

The amphorae, which were taken to the Santa Pola Sea Museum for authentication, are thought to be from shipwrecks. They may have been used to transport olive oil, wine and fish sauces to ancient Rome.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the owner of the store and his son.

Other amphorae have been discovered in the Mediterranean in recent years. Last year, for example, archaeologists discovered a hoard of Roman jars on an ancient shipwreck off the Spanish island of Mallorca.

