Mummified birds, mice found in ancient Egyptian tomb

A recently unearthed tomb from Ancient Egypt contained several mummified animals, including birds, mice and dogs, researchers said.

The tomb, built for a man known as Tutu and his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz, was recently excavated by archaeologists, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

"The location of this tomb and its entrance was found [in October 2018] during the arrest of a gang while attempting to dig in the area outside the archaeological hill of the Aldi area," the ministry said according to a translated version of the post.

60 ANCIENT EGYPTIAN MUMMIES ENTOMBED TOGETHER DIED 'BLOODY, FEARSOME DEATHS'

"Immediately after the ... investigation, the ministry of Antiquities received the site and the archaeological and scientific excavations began through an Egyptian Archaeological Mission headed by Dr. Mostafa Minister of the Secretary-General of the high council of Antiquities. The works of the [group] have found ... human remains and a group of birds and animals."

The ministry added that the tomb, which contains two rooms, is in "good condition" and contains a number of inscriptions and "bright colors where photos on the side of its entrance are a scene of the god Anubis." There are also pictures of the god Osiris, the Egyptian god of the afterlife.

In total, there are approximately 50 mummified animals, Live Science reported.

The tomb itself is located near the Nile in Akhmim, Egypt, approximately 280 miles south of Cairo. It dates to the early Ptolemaic period, Reuters reported.

“It shows images of the owner of the burial room, Tutu, giving and receiving gifts before different gods and goddesses," Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in comments obtained by the news outlet.

In addition to the mummified animals, researchers found two clay jars that contained the remains of a woman between the age of 35 and 50 and a young boy, between the ages of 12 and 14, Reuters added.

Ancient Egypt continues to be a source of fascination for researchers, as more artifacts are uncovered. On Sunday, archaeologists uncovered the 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful ancient Egyptian high priest, broadcast live on the Discovery Channel.

Last month, experts announced the discovery of dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers. Archaeologists also recently explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this article.