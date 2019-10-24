Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Huge ancient baths unearthed in Greece's lost city of Tenea

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New excavations at the ancient city of Tenea have unearthed amazing new finds, including a massive bath, the Greek government announced this week.

Archaeologists uncovered a complex of bathing facilities, roughly 5,382 square feet in total, dating from between the end of the third century BC to the mid-1st century BC, according to a report in Tornos News.

The bath areas reportedly once had heated water; two of them end in arches and have clay floors that are well-preserved, and some floors still have paint on them.

HOW TO SPOT A WORMHOLE: LOOK CLOSELY AT THE WEIRD MOVEMENTS OF STARS

Large baths dating from the Roman times were discovered.

Large baths dating from the Roman times were discovered. (Greek Ministry of Culture)

Archaeologists also found an ancient well reaching a depth of 49 feet to the north of the baths, along with some smaller objects that were likely ceremonial offerings.

Tornos News reports that the city of Tenea was founded by the Trojans in approximately 1100 BC and the buildings were built by prisoners of war.

The news outlet reports that the ancient legend of Oedipus, the mythical king of Thebes, mentions the existence of Tenea.

Columns found in the bathing area of Tenea. (Greek Ministry of Culture)

Columns found in the bathing area of Tenea. (Greek Ministry of Culture)

Tenea itself is part of the Peloponnese region of Greece.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)