All-white panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time ever.

Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's southwestern Sichuan province released a photo this weekend showing the panda crossing through a forest in the reserve.

According to the reserve, the albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size.

The red-eyed panda reportedly lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

It appears to be strong and has a steady gait, according to the photo, showing that the albinism probably hasn't affected its health.

Albinism does not affect body structure or activities, but it does make an animal easier to spot and more sensitive to direct sunlight, Li Sheng, a Peking University researcher, said in the statement.

Gizmodo reports that Chinese conservationists are currently watching seven large plots, each about 20 square kilometers in size, with a series of motion-activated cameras. Giant pandas tend to be difficult to study since they live in remote mountainous regions.

The strange panda was caught by a camera that was triggered by its movement in early April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.