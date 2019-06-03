Mysterious 3,000-year-old fingerprints found at ancient site

Mysterious 3,000-year-old fingerprints have been found in bricks at an archaeological site in the United Arab Emirates.

The fingerprints were found at the Hili 2 site in Abu Dhabi, which is part of the Al Ain UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In a Facebook post, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism said that the fingerprints could offer vital clues to archaeologists. The fingerprints, they explain “indicate the adoption of an advanced technique in construction.”

The National reports that ancient craftsmen used their hands to make indentations in the mud bricks. The indentations would be used to contain the mortar that held the walls together.

Experts at the Hili 2 site also discovered a fascinating array of ancient artifacts. “Among the finds were well-preserved clay ovens containing dozens of burnt stones, which are thought to have been used to heat stones and then cook meat to prepare food,” officials explain in the post.

Other items found of the site include pottery fragments. An elaborately-engraved gazelle seal was also uncovered. The seal “was likely used to stamp clay materials for decoration or for administration purposes,” according to officials.

The Hili site is famous for its sophisticated irrigation system that dates back to the Iron Age. “The property provides important testimony to the transition of cultures in the region from hunting and gathering to sedentarization,” says UNESCO on its website.

Other ancient sites in Abu Dhabi have been revealing their secrets. In 2018, an archaeological dig on Marawah Island, revealed an ancient “house of the dead,” according to The National.

