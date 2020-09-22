More than two dozen 2,500-year-old sarcophagi discovered at ancient site in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered more than two dozen ancient sarcophagi.

In a Sept. 19 Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities explained that the sarcophagi were found during an excavation in the Saqqara area.

The excavation resulted “in the reveal of a deep well for burying more than 13 closed human coffins since more than 2500 years ago," the ministry said, noting that another 14 closed coffins were also found.

STATUES OF ANCIENT EGYPTIAN GODDESSES AND PHARAOH RAMSES II DISCOVERED

“Initial studies indicate that these coffins are completely closed and haven't been opened since they were buried,” the ministry said, adding that more coffins are likely to be found in the sides of the “well.”

Officials also posted a short film of the discovery on Facebook.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. Statues of ancient Egyptian goddesses and Pharaoh Ramses II, for example, were recently uncovered near Cairo.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the those finds were made near Mit Raineh, about 18 miles south of Cairo.

ANCIENT EGYPTIAN FORTRESS BUILT BY RAMSES II REVEALS ITS SECRETS

Earlier this year, a 3,600-year-old teenage mummy was discovered in Luxor, as well as tombs of a number of high priests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An ancient fortress built by Ramses II was discovered last year in Beheira Governorate, northwest of Cairo, according to Egypt Today.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and the Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers