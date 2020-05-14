'Papa' John Schnatter shows off giant 'castle' home on TikTok, including massive 'eagles mating' clock

This palace has it all — from overdesigned hallways to giant clocks of eagles mating. What else could you want?

“Papa” John Schnatter, the founder and former CEO of Papa John’s pizza who was forced out after using a racial slur during a meeting, gave his social media followers a mini-tour of his giant Louisville, Ky., mansion this week.

The 58-year-old pizza papa posted the video, styled like millennial favorite MTV “Cribs” circa 2001, to the Gen Z platform TikTok on Tuesday. But the 55-second “Tour of the Papa Castle Part 1” clip has since sparked backlash on social media for its opulence, despite not showing much beyond his foyer.

The video starts at the front door of the far-from-humble abode, where Schnatter greets the viewers with a “Howdy.” The TikTok video then shows an exterior aerial shot of his palatial $11 million home, which reportedly sits on 16 acres of land.

However, the size of the dwelling isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from most people’s homes — it’s what's inside.

Upon entering Schnatter’s home, guests are greeted with a giant sculpture of two eagles. However, it’s actually not a sculpture, but a clock. And it’s doesn't' just depict two larger-than-life eagles — it’s two larger-than-life eagles mating.

According to Schnatter himself, the clock illustrates how two eagles mate while falling downward through the sky. "Right before [the eagles] hit, they separate so they don’t get hurt or killed,” Schnatter said. He also added that the clock contains a mechanism that spins the entire thing four times an hour for “perfect timing.”

The video did not show the near-death mating clock in motion, but instead skipped ahead to show the door to Schnatter's library, where he tells the audience he films “a lot of the footage” and “write[s] letters.” He ends by teasing a second part, which would presumably take us inside his library.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times since being reposted on Twitter.

However, the foyer-only tour has not been met well on social media, with many criticizing his taste, or his home tour in general.

Maybe in an upcoming video he can show off his kitchen, or whichever location he eats his 40 pizzas in.