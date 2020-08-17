Missouri home listed for $350G comes with 'legitimate jail' in basement

This is quite an arresting sight.

A regal brick-facade home in Fayette, Mo., has recently hit the market for $350,000.

The bright and spacious 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom abode boasts a gourmet kitchen with farmhouse sink, “high-end finishes throughout” and “three levels of living area” after an extensive renovation in 2005, according to the Realtor.com listing.

However, the 2,465-square-foot home, which has been “totally rewired, replumbed and had new HVAC” installed, has a holdover from yesteryear – a "legitimate jail" cell in the basement.

According to the listing, the home in 1875 was the Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail – and apparently the 2,500-square-foot underground 9 cell structure is the “the best part” of the stately building. Not the intricate crown molding, antique clawfoot tub or historical property it sits on. It’s the jail, which, of the 70 pictures for the listing, accounts for 23 of them.

The cells are not all, it also has a “booking room and 1/2 bath” connected to the massive, seemingly operational, jail.

“Possibilities are amazing with this property,” the listening reads.

Though some on Twitter are more dubious about the endless potential of the home.

The jailhouse is just the latest listing to confuse people online.

Last week, a suggestive description for a rental in New York City left people concerned.