'Sexy' apartment listing confuses with its suggestive description

You may want to clean this bedroom before you move in.

A listing for an apartment in New York City is generating some interest online — and not just for its “stadium-sized living room” and “cheap” price tag. The modest 1-bed, 1-bath unit is instead attracting attention for its rather racy description.

A listing for the $2,500-per-month apartment, which is located in the city’s Upper West Side neighborhood, was recently spotted on the rental site StreetEasy, complete with a description that would make most modest house-hunters blush.

According to a screenshot of the original listing that was later posted on Reddit (this description has since been replaced with a more PG version in the online listing), the bedroom was first advertised as a “sexy” play place for "naughty" behavior.

“HIDE & SEEK (adult style),” the original description allegedly read, according to the Reddit screenshot.

“A sexy king-size one bedroom where you’ll find four very large closets in which you can hide from your very, naughty playmate. And should you be lucky enough to be found, the two of you can retreat to the king-size bedroom where you both can romp & play, all night.”

The listing went on to offer solutions to renters who might be “tired of playing with only the two of you.”

“Well then, invite many more dutty guests to partake in communal games, held in your stadium-sized living room.”

“However,” the description continues, “be mindful not to let your guests stay past dawn … else they’ll sure to be beamed by glaring sunlight; not good for the ‘walk of shame.’”

Users on Reddit, meanwhile, shared a good laugh at the suggestive listing.

“Lol wtf," one wrote. "Maybe one of the agents sent it to another as a joke, and they pasted it before actually reading it."

“COVID making agents thirsty,” another joked.

“Some niche marketing [right there],” another commented.

The online listing has since been removed and replaced with a very cut-and-dry list of attributes, including the above-mentioned “stadium-sized living room,” along with “4 spacious closets,” “a kitchen you can actually cook and eat in.”

It also now concludes with “That’s all, folks.”