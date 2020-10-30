'Haunted' New York castle auction ending on Halloween

This cheap old house up for auction in Auburn, N.Y. comes with one catch: Some believe it may be haunted.

The auction also ends, appropriately enough, just before midnight on Halloween.

The Auburn Castle dates back to 1871, when it was built for Samuel Laurie, a Scottish immigrant who ran a local wool mill and made a fortune in manufacturing.

Laurie’s wife, Jeanie McAllister, died at the home in 1890, and he ended up losing his fortune in an economic depression three years later, according to real estate agent Michael DeRosa.

More recently, DeRosa said that “supernatural activity” has been detected inside. Local paranormal investigators recently shot a pilot for a TV show in the castle, sharing a video on Facebook of what they said appeared to be “two spirits.”

“You either believe or you don’t believe in paranormal activity,” DeRosa said via email. “Some find it alluring and believe it adds to the overall desirability of the property, and some believe otherwise, that it would diminish the overall desirability.”

For anyone willing to risk living with ghosts, it represents a potential bargain. The brick home encompasses about 7,000 square feet across three stories. Floor plans show six bedrooms, and there are four fireplaces.

There’s also a parlor, music room, study, formal dining room, kitchen with a walk-in pantry and breakfast nook, two porches and an attic space that floor plans suggest could be used as a studio. There’s also a very large – and creepy – basement.

There's also a defunct auto shop on the property.

The home has gone largely untouched over the years, and it still retains many original details like ornate woodworking, lancet windows and stained glass.

It also needs a lot of work, and photos show interior walls down to the studs, peeling paint, and floors in need of refinishing.

Some work has already been done. The current owner replaced the roof and installed electricity, NewYorkUpstate.com reported.

DeRosa said the unique property has a lot of potential applications. He’s received a lot of interest from people who want to use it as a filming site.

It seems the home isn't wanting for owners, either. Bidding started at just $25,000, though it was up to $135,000 as of Friday morning.

“Aside from castle's mysterious, and alluring paranormal activity there are many things this property can represent and be suited for,” DeRosa said.

Auburn is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region. The town has a walkable downtown with many historic buildings and sits near Owasco Lake, a popular spot for both swimming and boating.

Anyone interested in the auction can bid or follow the bidding online here.