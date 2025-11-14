Zohran Mamdani tells 1M social media followers to boycott Starbucks amid ongoing worker strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani encouraged his more than 1 million X followers this week to boycott Starbucks.

"Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract," the 34-year-old wrote on Thursday. "While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee."

On the same day, Starbucks Workers United, a union representing workers at the coffee giant, announced it was going on an open-ended strike in what is being dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion."

"As of today, Starbucks workers across the country are officially ON STRIKE," the union wrote on social media. "And we're prepared for this to become the biggest and longest ULP strike in Starbucks history. Say #NoContractNoCoffee with us: DON'T BUY STARBUCKS for the duration of our open-ended ULP strike! $SBUX."

Thursday was also Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, during which customers can pick up a free reusable festive red cup for the holidays.

Red Cup Day is typically one of the company’s busiest days.

Mamdani was elected mayor on Nov. 4 following a shock win in the Democratic primary last June due to him being a Democratic socialist. Both times he handily beat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent in the general election.

Mamdani’s office and Starbucks didn’t immediately return requests for comment.