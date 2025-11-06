Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Zohran Mamdani ally Linda Sarsour, NYC DSA pol threaten to root out pro-Israel ‘corporate Democrats’

Activist made incendiary comments during panel called 'Colonialism, Resistance and Solidarity: Puerto Rico and Palestine'

By Vaughn Golden New York Post
Zohran Mamdani ally Linda Sarsour called for the ouster of Israel-supporting "corporate Democrats" in fiery remarks Thursday at the SOMOS political conference.

Sarsour, the radical, hateful left-wing activist, and Alexa Aviles, a Democratic Socialists of America member of the City Council, made the incendiary remarks during a panel at the annual multi-day conference in Puerto Rico.

  • Linda Sarsour speaks at a pro-Palestinian protest
    Image 1 of 2

    Pro-Palestinian New Yorkers gather in Times Square and demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, Badar Khan Suri, Rumeysa Ozturk, Yunseo Chung, and others on Saturday, April 12, 2025, just a day after an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that the Trump administration can deport him.  (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Linda Sarsour speaks at a protest outside the ICE headquarters in New York City
    Image 2 of 2

    Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour speaks to a group of Jewish activists and allies taking part in a Passover Seder outside ICE headquarters in New York City to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil and an end to the war on Gaza.  (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"You do the right thing, you keep your job. You don’t do the right thing, you don’t keep your job," Sarsour said during the event called "Colonialism, Resistance and Solidarity: Puerto Rico and Palestine."

Aviles, who is exploring challenging incumbent Manhattan Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), said activists need to root out "corporate Democrats" backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani accepts an endorsement from the United Bodegas of America in the Bronx, New York City, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

Sarsour and Aviles have both been major backers of Mayor-elect Mamdani, who is also a card-carrying DSA member.

Mamdani is set to attend a reception at SOMOS — where New York politicos are hobnobbing after Tuesday’s election — hosted by embattled state Attorney General Letitia James later Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be delivering remarks at a separate reception Thursday evening.

