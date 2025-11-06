Zohran Mamdani ally Linda Sarsour, NYC DSA pol threaten to root out pro-Israel ‘corporate Democrats’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani ally Linda Sarsour called for the ouster of Israel-supporting "corporate Democrats" in fiery remarks Thursday at the SOMOS political conference.

Sarsour, the radical, hateful left-wing activist, and Alexa Aviles, a Democratic Socialists of America member of the City Council, made the incendiary remarks during a panel at the annual multi-day conference in Puerto Rico.

"You do the right thing, you keep your job. You don’t do the right thing, you don’t keep your job," Sarsour said during the event called "Colonialism, Resistance and Solidarity: Puerto Rico and Palestine."

Aviles, who is exploring challenging incumbent Manhattan Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), said activists need to root out "corporate Democrats" backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Sarsour and Aviles have both been major backers of Mayor-elect Mamdani, who is also a card-carrying DSA member.

Mamdani is set to attend a reception at SOMOS — where New York politicos are hobnobbing after Tuesday’s election — hosted by embattled state Attorney General Letitia James later Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be delivering remarks at a separate reception Thursday evening.