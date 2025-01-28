Wisconsin mom urges Trump admin to launch 'pivotal' probe into alleged race-based discrimination against son

FIRST ON FOX: An official civil rights complaint has been filed to the Trump administration urging action in defense of a Wisconsin mother who alleges her son, who is White, was passed over being given the extra learning attention he needed due to language on the school's website that says it prioritizes additional help for students based on race.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a Title VI civil rights complaint on Tuesday with the Department of Education’s Civil Rights office against the Green Bay Area Public School District after Colbey Decker alleged that a "troubling" and "unlawful" policy in the district "explicitly prioritizes reading support resources based on race, thereby violating the U.S. Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

"Colbey Decker, a mom from Green Bay, Wisconsin, has a dyslexic son who was denied reading resources because he is white," WILL said in a press release. "Not only does the GBAPS admit this practice through its ‘School Success Plan,’ which explicitly says it prioritizes some racial groups over others, but this message was conveyed directly to Mrs. Decker by a school principal during an in-person meeting."

"Mrs. Decker’s complaint comes at a pivotal moment because President Trump just ordered the U.S. Department of Education to direct all ‘local educational agencies that receive federal funds’ to implement measures and practices" required to comply with the Constitution's demand of colorblind treatment of all students. WILL has issued a report and called on the Trump Administration to investigate claims of race discrimination in K-12 schools, and we hope that this is the first case they resolve."

TRUMP ADMIN TO PAUSE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS: REPORT

Fox News Digital previously spoke to Decker in December about her experience with the school district.

"Any time a parent or a grandparent advocates for a child, I know that their sincere hope is that that child is just treated equally," Decker said. "And that's not what's happening when someone is a priority. If someone is more of a priority than someone else's child has to be less of a priority. And I don't think that's the way most of America wants to move forward with education."

TRUMP PUTS HIGHER EDUCATION ON NOTICE FOR 'DANGEROUS, DEMEANING, AND IMMORAL' DEI TEACHINGS

"I think everybody wants us to just be completely color-blind and look at children as simply being children. My son is in the 17th percentile in the state for reading, and there are children who are performing at a higher level than him that are more of a priority only because of their skin color. And I don't think most parents want anything like that to ever happen in any educational setting ever."

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights told Fox News Digital it "does not confirm complaints."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our client’s son continues to lose valuable time in his educational development. It’s time for the GBAPS to adopt a color-blind policy for giving all kids access to important resources," WILL Associate Counsel Lauren Gruel said in a press release. "We hope our appeal to the federal government will provide the catalyst needed to address this injustice."

The district told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "we do not feel we are able to comment until we have had sufficient time to review."

The district previously told Fox News Digital that "all District policies must be approved by the Board of Education and no such policy language exists."

The complaint states that the district has "refused to take any action to end its discrimination."

"WILL asks that the Department promptly investigate the allegations in this complaint, act swiftly to remedy unlawful policies and practices, and order appropriate relief," the complaint states. "Thank you for your prompt attention to this request for investigation and resolution."