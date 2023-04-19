Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin bill doubling reckless driving penalties heads to Gov. Evers' desk

The Democratic governor is expected to sign the measure into law

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fines and forfeitures for reckless driving would double under a bipartisan bill that received final approval from the Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS SIGNS GOP-BACKED RECKLESS DRIVING IMPOUND BILL INTO LAW

The measure is part of a Republican-backed push to crack down on people driving dangerously across the state but particularly in Milwaukee, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson has called rising rates of reckless driving a crisis.

Gov. Tony Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is expected to sign a bill doubling fines and forfeitures for reckless drivers into law. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has voiced his support for the measure and other legislation creating harsher penalties for irresponsible driving and carjacking. Evers signed a bill into law earlier this month allowing local governments to impound unsafe drivers' vehicles.

CARJACKING CRACKDOWN BILL PASSES WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE

Under the bill — which the Senate approved in a 30-2 vote — fine and forfeiture ranges would increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense and $1,000 for a subsequent offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm would rise to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm would face sentences of up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

More from Politics