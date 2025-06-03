White House insists FEMA is taking hurricane season 'seriously,' blasts 'sloppy' reporting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House insisted Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking hurricane season "seriously" while criticizing the media following reports claiming its director was unaware of such a time period.

During a recent meeting, acting FEMA administrator David Richardson told staff he was unaware the U.S. had a hurricane season, Reuters and the New York Times reported Monday, citing people familiar with the remarks. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security later told Reuters that the comment was a joke and that FEMA is ready for the season, which began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

"Well, of course, we know that we are into hurricane season now, and I know FEMA is taking this seriously, contrary to some of the reporting we have seen, based on jokes that were made and leaks from meetings. But Secretary Kristi Noem and the FEMA leadership are all over this," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday when asked about the reporting.

"They are committed to ensuring that federal resources and tax dollars are there for Americans in need. And the president continues to review requests for emergency aid and carefully considering them. However, this president has made it clear – we're not going to enable states to make bad decisions with federal tax dollars and then have the federal government later have to bail these states out," Leavitt continued.

"We want to see states be responsible with their tax dollars to do as much as they possibly can. And then the president will deeply and thoughtfully consider any requests for federal aid that come to his desk. And I think some of the media reporting we've seen on this is, frankly, sloppy and irresponsible. There are serious people who are taking this issue seriously, starting with the president himself," she also said.

However, the reporting didn't stop Democrats from pouncing on Richardson.

"I'm unaware of why he hasn't been fired yet," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X while flagging the Reuters article about his alleged remarks.

"Suffice to say, disaster response is no joke. If you don't know what or when hurricane season is, you're not qualified to run FEMA. Get someone knowledgeable in there," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told Reuters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week, "Forecasters within NOAA’s National Weather Service predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year."