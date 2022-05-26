White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The statement was made in response to a reporter's question, asking what President Biden believes "is the purpose of the Second Amendment?

"Getting down to brass tacks though, what does the president believe at this point is the purpose of the Second Amendment? And does he think that given some of the tragedies that we've seen that there should be a discussion about its ultimate purpose and whether or not it's still necessary?" the reporter asked.

Jean-Pierre said in response that President Biden is not talking about "doing anything to get rid of the Second Amendment," but rather calling for "common-sense gun reform."

"The president has been very clear. What he is calling for is common-sense gun reform. That's it. He's calling for common-sense gun reform to make sure that if you go to a church, you go to an elementary school, you go to a grocery store that you're not gunned down. That's what he's asking for. We're not talking about the Second Amendment or doing anything to get rid of the Second Amendment," Jean-Pierre said.

Biden said on Tuesday night during a speech after the elementary school shooting that he's "sick and tired" of the mass shootings, stating that action has to be taken on tighter gun measures.

"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage," Biden said. "The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong."

Biden sent a message to those who "obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws," stating, "We need to let you know that we will not forget."

He is planning to visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to "offer his comfort" and to "grieve with the family and the community."

"He's going to go clearly on Sunday to offer his comfort to grieve with the family and the community. But at the same time, he is going to call on Congress to take action because it's been too long and now is the time to act," Jean-Pierre said.