Biden White House removes petition page started by Obama and continued under Trump

The White House website appears to have removed a section where people can submit petitions for the president to review.

The URL "petitions.whitehouse.gov" currently redirects to the White House's homepage instead of the original page, which was initially set up under former President Obama in 2011.

It's unclear why the redirect occurs but an internet archive shows the original "We the People" page appearing as far back as the day of President Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Notable recent petitions have included a request that Trump release his taxes, one requesting that Antifa be classified as a terrorist organization, and another that pushed for the government to create a Death Star.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In 2011, Obama's adminstration described the feature as a way for citizens to exercise the Constitutional right to petiton the government.

"Our Constitution guarantees your right to petition our government," a press release read. "Now, with We the People, we're offering a new way to submit an online petition on a range of issues -- and get an official response."

The Trump administration briefly removed the site in 2017 and restored it the following month.