Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Biden White House removes petition page started by Obama and continued under Trump

Obama's administration said the feature was meant for citizens to exercise their Constitutional right

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The White House website appears to have removed a section where people can submit petitions for the president to review.

The URL "petitions.whitehouse.gov" currently redirects to the White House's homepage instead of the original page, which was initially set up under former President Obama in 2011.

It's unclear why the redirect occurs but an internet archive shows the original "We the People" page appearing as far back as the day of President Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Notable recent petitions have included a request that Trump release his taxes, one requesting that Antifa be classified as a terrorist organization, and another that pushed for the government to create a Death Star.

WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHES WEBSITE FOR ONLINE PETITIONS

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In 2011, Obama's adminstration described the feature as a way for citizens to exercise the Constitutional right to petiton the government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our Constitution guarantees your right to petition our government," a press release read.  "Now, with We the People, we're offering a new way to submit an online petition on a range of issues -- and get an official response."

The Trump administration briefly removed the site in 2017 and restored it the following month.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics