Which 2020 Democrats spent the most, and least, time in Iowa?

The stakes are high for all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in Monday night's Iowa caucuses, but they're higher for some than others -- and not just because of poll numbers.

The time a presidential candidate spends stumping in a state often reflects how important that state is to his or her strategy, and a poor showing in a state a candidate invested a lot of time in can be a death-knell for a presidential campaign. Additionally, Iowa's caucuses force voters to move to a second-choice candidate if their first choice does not reach a 15-percent viability threshold on a first vote. That formula could lead middle-of-the-pack candidates to surprisingly high finishes if they are a common second choice.

Below are some of the 2020 Democrats who spent the most, and the least, time in the Hawkeye State ahead of Monday's first-in-the-nation caucuses. The numbers below begin Jan. 1, 2019 and go through Feb. 1, 2020.

Amy Klobuchar - 69 days

Klobuchar spent more days in Iowa than any other presidential candidate at 69, and has plenty riding on Monday night's result. The Minnesota senator is outside the top-four candidates generally considered in the upper tier of the race in almost every poll and is looking to build momentum coming out of the first contest of the Democratic primary.

A higher-than-expected finish for Klobuchar could raise her national profile ahead of the New Hampshire primary -- a state she's spent 32 days in -- and propel her into the top tier of candidates for the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses and beyond.

Pete Buttigieg - 62

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is a member of a four-way toss-up to win in Iowa. Buttigieg wouldn't say where he needs to finish in Iowa when he was asked, but told reporters, "we need to do very well in Iowa. We’re in it to win it. And we believe we’re going to have a result that will propel us forward.”

Michael Bloomberg - 0

The billionaire former mayor of New York City entered the race late and has ignored Iowa entirely, preferring to blanket the airwaves of Super Tuesday states with TV ads than jump into the crowded fray in Iowa or New Hampshire.

No candidate has succeeded using such a strategy before, but Bloomberg's personal fortune gives him an advantage over other candidates -- he has said he is willing to spend $1 billion on his campaign. Whether his money and positioning as a moderate alternative to Trump is enough to win the Democratic nomination will not be decided by the result of the Iowa caucuses.

Other candidates

Joe Biden - 58

Bernie Sanders - 57

Elizabeth Warren - 57

Andrew Yang - 52

Michael Bennet - 44

Tulsi Gabbard - 40

Tom Steyer - 36

Deval Patrick - 3

