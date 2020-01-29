Where does Tulsi Gabbard stand on the issues?

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has been a lightning rod candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary despite her generally low poll numbers. But the anti-establishment Democrat has made waves throughout the primary.

The 38-year-old combat veteran called out the record as prosecutor of former candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and was later called a "Russian asset" by the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. Gabbard is currently suing Clinton over the comment.

Here is where Gabbard stands on some of the issues that matter most to voters.

Health care

Gabbard is one of the candidates straddling the fence on "Medicare-for-All," the popular socialized health plan proposed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. She wants Medicare to be available to all Americans, but does not want to immediately move the country to a full single-payer system which outlaws private insurance.

"If you look at other countries in the world who have universal health care, every one of them has some form of a role for private insurance," she said during the first Democratic debate.

Gabbard would also focus her efforts on prescription drug prices, proposing two pieces of legislation to address the problem by "ending government-granted monopolies for manufacturers" that overcharge patients and allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for its beneficiaries. She also wants to move the U.S. health care system to focus more on holistic care.

Unlike much of the Democratic field, Gabbard does not have a specific position on whether or not her health care plan would cover illegal immigrants. Sanders, Warren and others have said theirs would.

Economy and minimum wage

With income inequality and corporate profits some of the top issues in the Democratic primary, several candidates have taken aim at the 2017 tax cuts passed by a GOP-controlled Congress and signed by President Trump. Those cuts reduced corporate income tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Gabbard would hike the corporate income tax back to 35 percent, which is a marked difference from some of the other moderate candidates who attempt to find a middle ground at 27 or 28 percent.

Gabbard, however, has not voiced support for a wealth tax -- a levy on the net worth of very wealthy individuals which is supported by the more progressive candidates in the field. A wealth tax is a controversial policy that faces questions on both its effectiveness and constitutionality.

Like almost the entire Democratic field, however, Gabbard supports increasing the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15.

Immigration

Gabbard, like most of the Democratic field, has been a sharp critic of Trump's immigration policies, particularly his handling of asylum and refugees.

"We need to stop using immigrants as tokens in a political game & start talking solutions—funding to process asylum requests & targeted aid to address the decades of US intervention that contributed to the collapse of the countries they are fleeing," she tweeted last year.

Gabbard is, however, willing to compromise when it comes to border security, and has indicated that she would be willing to deploy a physical barrier on the U.S. southern border in certain situations.

She's been unclear on whether or not she would decriminalize illegal border crossings, but does support a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants who are already in the U.S.

"I will not accept the false choice between compassion and security that is currently being offered to us," Gabbard says on her website. "It will be my policy to balance border security, have an asylum process that reflects our values as a nation of immigrants, and include a path to legal status for DREAMers."

Criminal justice

Criminal justice is one of the centerpiece issues in Gabbard's campaign and was the subject that led to perhaps her high-water mark in the first Democratic debate.

"Sen. Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president, but I'm deeply concerned about this record," Gabbard said. "There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

Gabbard is for the federal legalization of marijuana and the end of the "War on Drugs."

She is also against the death penalty and supports restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated felons -- though that position is more moderate than Sanders' and Warren's. Both support restoring voting rights to felons while they are behind bars.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.