Washington state Democrat Rep. Adam Smith says cease-fire activists vandalized home

Washington state Democrat Rep. Adam Smith said his home was vandalized by cease-fire activists.

Smith said in a statement that his house in Bellevue, Washington, was vandalized on Thursday night.

"Last night, my house was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system," Smith said.

"Throughout the course of my career, my staff and I have continually met with groups from all parts of the political spectrum, including Pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, and I remain open to meeting with these groups and discussing our differences and where we can come together in a productive and peaceful way. We must engage with politics in this way and reject the rise in political violence that we have witnessed over the past several years."

The Washington Democrat called out the extremism on both sides of the political aisle, stating it needs to be addressed.

"The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long. The simple truth is that extremism on both sides is degrading to our political system and must be rooted out for our democracy to be able to persist," he said.

"The world is increasingly complicated and full of tough challenges that require strong leaders. I am committed to taking on these challenges and this act of vandalism has only made me more determined to remain in politics to ensure that we resolve our differences in a peaceful way that truly reflects representative democracy," Smith added.

Smith isn't the only Congressman to be targeted in acts of vandalism related to the Israel-Hamas war.

California Republican Rep. David Valadao's Hanford, California office was vandalized by anti-Israel activists on Nov. 27.

"This morning, my Hanford office was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors. I strongly support the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable. In a democracy, harassment and intimidation is not how you make your voice heard," Rep. Valadao posted on X.

A picture posted by the California Republican shows the office covered in "Murdered by Israel" posters and fake blood.

