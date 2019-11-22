Warren told pro-school-choice activist she sent her kids to public school, campaign says otherwise

On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told a school choice activist in Georgia that she had sent both her children to public school. On Friday, her campaign told a different story.

In a video that was originally uploaded on social media, Sarah Carpenter of the Powerful Parent Network challenged Warren's opposition to charter schools, at one point saying: "We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools."

"My children went to public schools," Warren told Carpenter.

However, a yearbook obtained by The Washington Free Beacon showed Warren's son Alex attended Kirby Hall School during the 1986-1987 school year. The online publication reported that the school currently charges nearly $15,000 per year for tuition, up from $4,700 in 1995, the earliest year for which records are available.

"Elizabeth's daughter went to public school. Her son went to public school until 5th grade," a Warren aide told Fox News. "Elizabeth wants every kid to get a great education regardless of where they live, which is why her plan makes a historic investment in our public schools. Every public school should be a great school. Her plan does not affect funding for existing non-profit charter schools, but she believes we should not put public dollars behind a further expansion of charters until they are subject to the same accountability requirements as public schools."

The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

Warren's rally in Atlanta Thursday night was disrupted by a large group of school choice activists.

“Fighters I want to talk about tonight are black women,” Warren began, drawing applause and cheers. “As a white woman, I will never fully understand the discrimination, the pain, the harm that black Americans have experienced just because of the color of their skin."

Suddenly some protesters began chanting: “Our children, our choice!" as Warren tried to speak over them.

Warren supporters then tried to drown out the protesters by chanting "Warren!" "Warren!"

The protesters then countered with “Dream big, our choice!”

“All right, so let’s talk a little,” Warren said, attempting to engage with the dissenters.

But the protesters continued chanting, first "We want to be heard!” and then back to “Our children, our choice!”

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.