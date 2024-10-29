Walz says Trump, Vance need classes on 'how to talk to women'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his Republican rivals do not know "how to talk to women" during a campaign event Tuesday.

Walz mocked former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, during a speech in Savannah aimed at motivating Georgia voters to cast ballots before Election Day on Nov. 5.

"They want to talk about things that don't impact you," Walz said of the GOP presidential ticket. "The things that impact you, those young folks in here too – where are you going to find child care… How are you going to afford it?"

"Now, they asked JD Vance where we should get child care, and he said, ‘Ask grandma to do it,’ because God knows grandma is not doing anything else like having a career and living her life and doing things like that."

He was referring to an interview Vance did with conservative activist Charlie Kirk in early September, though the Ohio Republican's comments did not focus on women alone but rather grandparents as a unit. He said getting "grandma or grandpa" to help with child care was "one of the ways you might be able to relieve a little bit of pressure on families who are paying so much for day care."

Walz, however, mocked it, "We should offer classes to these guys to learn how to talk to women so they can get this right, because they don't know how to do it."

He said of the Democrats' plan for child care, "We're talking about making sure we're hiring more people to work in child care, and we're incentivizing and being able to subsidize some of the costs so that folks can get out and work. That makes a difference."

Outreach to women of all races, as well as economic and political backgrounds, has been a cornerstone of the Harris-Walz campaign's efforts.

The latest push by the campaign's allies has involved pointing out to married Republican women that they could vote for Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump without telling anyone – including their husbands.

Walz is doing a multi-stop tour in Georgia on Tuesday, exactly one week until Nov. 5 marks the end of the election season.

Both campaigns have dedicated significant attention to the battleground state, which President Biden won by less than 1% in 2020. In particular, both have pushed supporters to vote early in-person or absentee rather than on Election Day.

The Trump campaign's Georgia team said on Tuesday morning ahead of Walz's public appearances, "Since Kamala Harris said she wouldn't have done anything different from Joe Biden, Tim Walz is campaigning for another four years of unmanaged illegal immigration, sky-high prices, and war abroad."

"Georgia voters know President Trump will fix what Kamala Harris broke and flock to the ballot box for his America First Agenda on Nov. 5," the campaign said.

Fox News Digital reached out for further comment on Walz's remarks.