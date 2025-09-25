Expand / Collapse search
Waltz calls UN mishaps during Trump speech ‘unacceptable,’ vows funding freeze until reforms

Waltz says escalator, teleprompter and audio problems during president's address are under Secret Service investigation

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Trump’s teleprompter and escalator mishaps at UN were ‘insulting’ and ‘dangerous,’ says US ambassador Video

Trump’s teleprompter and escalator mishaps at UN were ‘insulting’ and ‘dangerous,’ says US ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz weighs in on the mishaps that happened to President Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly on ‘Kudlow.’

United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz on Thursday called mishaps during President Donald Trump’s U.N. speech "unacceptable" and vowed to withhold U.S. funding until sweeping reforms are made.

Waltz appeared on FOX Business’ "Kudlow" when host Larry Kudlow asked him about the incidents that appeared as if the U.N. was trying to sabotage the president.

Kudlow noted that the escalator malfunctioned as Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived, the teleprompter later failed, and finally the auditorium sound cut out.

Waltz added that the broadcast audio abruptly switched to Portuguese during Trump’s speech before returning to English.

WORLD LEADERS LAUGH, SQUIRM AS TRUMP BLASTS UN ON CLIMATE, UKRAINE, GAZA AT GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Trump UNGA

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 23, 2025. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

"The whole thing is unacceptable. The whole thing stinks," Waltz said. "There’s 150 world leaders there and this only happens to him, not once, not twice, but three times."

He said the incidents are under investigation by the Secret Service and noted the Secretary General has pledged full cooperation.

"As the ambassador, I said, you’ve got to open your doors, and some people were kind of shoulder shrugging at this," Waltz said. "This could have been incredibly serious. It’s insulting, and it’s right here on American soil."

WALTZ TO ROOT OUT ANTISEMITISM, ELIMINATE 'WOKE' PROGRAMS, GET 'BACK TO BASICS' AT THE UNITED NATIONS

The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, former national security adviser Mike Waltz, speaks at a Security Council emergency meeting

The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, former national security adviser Mike Waltz, speaks at a Security Council emergency meeting to discuss Russian fighter jet incursions into NATO member Estonia's airspace at United Nations (UN) as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Waltz then turned to reform, criticizing the U.N.’s bloated bureaucracy and noting that seven agencies focus on climate issues alone. He argued the organization needs to be "cut up" and reformed before U.S. taxpayer money flows again.

He confirmed the U.S. has withheld its U.N. contribution this year.

TRUMP'S FINAL CABINET PICK, MIKE WALTZ, CONFIRMED BY SENATE IN NARROW VOTE

Donald Trump rides an escalator at the United Nations

President Donald Trump rides an escalator at the United Nations on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"We've withheld this year," Waltz said. "We haven't paid any and my first meeting with the Secretary General was, here are the reforms that we need to see before you start talking about taxpayer dollars."

Waltz invoked Sen. Jesse Helms’ 1999 push to clean up the U.N. before releasing U.S. dollars, saying transparency and accountability remain essential.

"We have every obligation to make sure it's transparent," he said.

