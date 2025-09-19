Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Senate

Trump's final Cabinet pick, Mike Waltz, confirmed by Senate in narrow vote

Mike Waltz becomes UN ambassador as 3 Democrats cross party lines to support his confirmation

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Will Mike Waltz clear the Senate hearing to become UN ambassador? Video

Will Mike Waltz clear the Senate hearing to become UN ambassador?

‘All-Star’ panelists Shannon Bream, Harold Ford Jr. and Marc Thiessen discuss President Donald Trump’s nomination of Mike Waltz to serve as U.N. ambassador on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate confirmed the last member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet on Friday after months of delay from Senate Democrats.

Lawmakers confirmed Mike Waltz to be Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations on a bipartisan 47-45 vote. Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., crossed the aisle to confirm him.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the lone Republican to vote against his confirmation. He also voted against Waltz’s advancing out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

SENATE CONFIRMS DOZENS OF TRUMP NOMINEES IN FIRST TEST OF NEW NUCLEAR RULES

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz

The Senate confirmed Mike Waltz to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations after months of delay.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Waltz’s confirmation ends a nearly nine-month gap during which the U.S. was without a representative at the U.N., and it comes as the organization gears up for its General Assembly in New York City next week.

Waltz, a retired Army National Guard colonel and former Green Beret, previously served as a House Republican from Florida before being tapped to serve as Trump’s national security advisor.

However, he was dismissed from his position at the National Security Council following the "Signalgate" controversy after Waltz added a journalist to a group chat with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Vice President JD Vance and others as they discussed strikes in Yemen.

GOP TRIGGERS NUCLEAR OPTION IN SENATE TO BREAK DEM BLOCKADE OF TRUMP NOMINEES

United Nations headquarters

The United Nations headquarters in New York City. (iStock)

Waltz took responsibility for the blunder and told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham at the time, "It’s embarrassing. We’re going to get to the bottom of it."

Despite the hiccup, Trump tapped Waltz in May to be the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

The move came after he subbed out Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., from the position. At the time, Trump cited concerns that losing her from the House would make it difficult to pass legislation, particularly his "big, beautiful bill," given the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the lower chamber.

DEMS DIG IN AS GOP PREPARES TO GO NUCLEAR IN TRUMP NOMINEE RACE

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in Washington Sept. 7, 2025.  (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

Still, Waltz was scrutinized by Senate Democrats during his confirmation hearing in July, where lawmakers accused the former House Republican of an "amateurish" move for including a journalist into a sensitive conversation. Waltz pushed back that there was no classified information shared in the chat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the hearing, Waltz advocated for reforms at the U.N. and argued that "we should have one place in the world where everyone can talk."

"Where China, Russia, Europe, the developing world, can come together and resolve conflicts," he said. "But after 80 years, it's drifted from its core mission of peacemaking."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue