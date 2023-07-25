Vulnerable Democrat senator served as president of synagogue that allowed drag queen to preside over services

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., considered one of 2024's most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election, served as the president of a Las Vegas area synagogue that invited a drag queen to preside over services and discuss transgender ideology with children.

Congregation Ner Tamid, which touts being the largest Reform Synagogue in Nevada, held a "Rainbow Shabbat – Don’t Be A Drag, Just Be A Queen/Torah Study," as well as an LGBTQ Shabbat targeted toward children in March.

The Rainbow Shabbat included drag queen Miss Livinya Karr, a biological male named Raymond Zachary, discussing drag and transgender ideology and claiming historical figures in the Torah and Bible wore drag, while at the LGBTQ Shabbat for children, those in attendance wore rainbow clothing and were read to from the book, "You Are Loved," which introduces readers to families with two moms and two dads.

During the Rainbow Shabbat, Karr boasted of being a "big old queen standing where the Rabbi normally goes," and claimed "drag is an art form" that usually involves a male wearing makeup and clothing to "exaggerate female gender signifiers for entertainment purposes. The technical term is a gender illusionist."

"We are all drag queens. As our lord and savior RuPaul once said we are all born naked and everything else is drag," Karr said, referencing celebrity drag performer RuPaul, before claiming, "The Torah has many examples of drag whether we even notice them. Aside from the fact that every single one of our Bible stories centers around a man wearing a dress."

Karr also claimed the story of Joseph in the Torah and Bible was the "first actual example of drag," and that it compared to the feeling he "felt the night they handed me my rehearsal [stiletto] shoes."

It's unclear whether Karr, who is based out of Huntington Beach, California, was paid for his appearance at the events, although he advertises on his website that he has "reliable transportation" for "gigs and bookings."

Rosen served as president of Congregation Ner Tamid from 2013 to 2016, prior to her 2017 election to Congress, and has maintained an active role in the synagogue according to numerous posts on social media.

In April 2021, the synagogue honored Rosen for her "years of dedication as our synagogue President and the significant service to our great state and community," and Rosen appeared in multiple photos posted on the synagogue's Facebook page in April and May 2022.

In another Facebook post in November, the synagogue touted its connection to Rosen and noted her service as its president.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rosen's Senate office, her re-election campaign and Congregation Ner Tamid for comment but did not receive responses.

Rosen faces what is expected to be a tough challenge from Republican Sam Brown, a former U.S. Army captain and veteran of the Afghanistan War.