Voting on Election Day: Here's when polls close for all 50 states

Polling locations in most states remain open into the early evening local time

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Tens of millions of Americans are headed to the polls across the country Tuesday, but polling locations won't remain open forever.

Here are the poll closing times for every state in the country.

6 PM EST

Kentucky: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Indiana: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Fox News Power Rankings presidential map.

7 PM EST

Alabama: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Florida: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Georgia: Polls will fully close.

Kentucky: Polls will fully close.

Indiana: Polls will fully close.

New Hampshire: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

South Carolina: Polls will fully close.

Vermont: Polls will fully close.

Virginia: Polls will fully close.

7:30 PM EST

New Hampshire: More partial closures.

North Carolina: Polls will fully close.

Ohio: Polls will fully close.

West Virginia: Polls will fully close.

A person arrives to cast their early ballot on the last day of early voting in Michigan at a polling station

A person arrives to cast their early ballot on the last day of early voting in Michigan at a polling station in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. November 3, 2024.  (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

8 PM EST

Alabama: Polls will fully close.

Connecticut: Polls will fully close.

Delaware: Polls will fully close.

Maine: Polls will fully close.

Florida: Polls will fully close.

Illinois: Polls will fully close.

Kansas: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Maryland: Polls will fully close.

Massachusetts: Polls will fully close.

Michigan: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Mississippi: Polls will fully close.

Missouri: Polls will fully close.

New Hampshire: Polls will fully close.

New Jersey: Polls will fully close.

North Dakota: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Oklahoma: Polls will fully close.

Pennsylvania: Polls will fully close.

Rhode Island: Polls will fully close.

South Dakota: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Tennessee: Polls will fully close.

Texas: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Washington, DC: Polls will fully close.

8:30 PM EST

Arkansas: Polls will fully close.

9 PM EST

Arizona: Polls will fully close.

Colorado: Polls will fully close.

Iowa: Polls will fully close.

Kansas: Polls will fully close.

Louisiana: Polls will fully close.

Michigan: Polls will fully close.

Minnesota: Polls will fully close.

Nebraska: Polls will fully close.

New Mexico: Polls will fully close.

New York: Polls will fully close.

North Dakota: Polls will fully close.

South Dakota: Polls will fully close.

Texas: Polls will fully close.

Wisconsin: Polls will fully close.

Wyoming: Polls will fully close.

10 PM EST:

Idaho: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Montana: Polls will fully close.

Nevada: Polls will fully close.

Oregon: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Utah: Polls will fully close.

11 PM EST:

California: Polls will fully close.

Idaho: Polls will fully close.

Oregon: Polls will fully close.

Washington: Polls will fully close.

12 AM EST:

Alaska: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.

Hawaii: Polls will fully close.

1 AM EST:

Alaska: Polls will fully close.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

