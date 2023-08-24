Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Barack Obama

Vivek Ramaswamy ripped one of his debate one-liners straight from Barack Obama

Ramaswamy described himself with the same words Obama did in 2004

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Vivek Ramaswamy introduces himself to voters: 'Who's this skinny guy?' Video

Vivek Ramaswamy introduces himself to voters: 'Who's this skinny guy?'

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he’s not a politician but an entrepreneur at the first primary debate in Milwaukee.

Vivek Ramaswamy stole one of his opening lines at Wednesday night's GOP primary debate straight from former President Barack Obama.

Ramaswamy introduced himself as a "skinny guy with a funny last name" after receiving his first question from moderator Bret Baier in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The phrase echoed Obama's own choice of words when he introduced himself to the country while delivering the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

"So, first let me just address a question that's on everybody's mind at home tonight Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?" Ramaswamy joked, echoing Obama almost word-for-word.

"I'll tell you, I'm not a politician, Bret, you're right about that. I'm an entrepreneur. My parents came to this country with no money 40 years ago. I have gone on to found multibillion-dollar companies," he continued.

POST-DEBATE ANALYSIS FROM FOX NEWS' SPIN ROOM TALKS NIGHT'S TOP MOMENTS

Ramaswamy at the Nixon Library

Vivek Ramaswamy stole his introductory line straight from President Barack Obama at the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In 2004, Obama referred to himself as "a skinny kid with a funny name," a joke that was met with laughter and applause from the audience. At the time, Obama was a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Illinois, but the speech would launch his political career on a trajectory to the White House.

RAMASWAMY, PENCE CLASH AFTER FORMER VP CALLS GOP NEWCOMER A 'ROOKIE': 'THIS ISN'T COMPLICATED'

Only one candidate called out Ramaswamy for stealing words from the former president, and that was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, though he slightly misattributed the line.

Obama

Barack Obama referred to himself as "a skinny kid with a funny name," a joke that met with laughter and applause at the Democratic National Convention in 2004. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"No, hold on, hold on. Enough," Christie said later on in the debate. "I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT."

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called out Vivek Ramaswamy for ripping his introductory line from President Barack Obama. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He stands up here, and the last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here' was Barack Obama," he stated.

Obama never in fact made the statement on a debate stage, just at the 2004 convention.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics