Vivek Ramaswamy on 9/11: 'I don't believe the government has told us the truth'

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday he doesn't believe the U.S. government "has told the truth" concerning the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, specifically on the possible involvement of the Saudi Arabian government.

Ramaswamy made the comments during an appearance on BlazeTV.

"I don't believe the government has told us the truth," Ramswamy said. "Again, I'm driven by evidence and data. What I've seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us."

"I haven't seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not," he said.

When reached for comment, Ramswamy's campaign pointed to a post he made on social media following the interview in which he reiterated the government had not been "completely forthright" about the attacks.

"Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al- Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH," he wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Saudi Arabian embassy for comment.