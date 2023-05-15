Virginia congressman's staff members attacked by person with baseball bat

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said a person with a baseball bat walked into his district office in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday, allegedly attacking and injuring two of his staff members.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," the congressman from Virginia said in a press release. "The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Connolly went on to say his team’s focus is ensuring the staff members are getting the car they need.

The congressman, who represents the 11th District of Virginia, thanked the City of Fairfax Police Department and EMS professionals for acting quickly.

He also spoke highly of his team.

"I have the best team in Congress," Connolly said. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."