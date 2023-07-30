Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

User’s Manual to Devon Archer’s closed door interview tomorrow

The businessman is a former associate of Hunter Biden

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram | Fox News
Former Burisma Board member Devon Archer appears tomorrow morning before the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door, transcribed interview. 

Fox is told that Archer is expected to appear this time - even though he ducked the committee three times before and is under subpoena. 

Moreover, one senior Republican close to the investigation believes the DOJ tried "an intimidation tactic" Saturday, asking a judge to set a date for Archer to report to begin serving jail time. 

Archer was found guilty of defrauding Native American tribes in 2022. 

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO HOW HUNTER BIDEN'S LEGAL WOES COULD ACCELERATE AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Archer and the Bidens

Devon Archer golfing with Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in 2014 photo (Fox News)

Fox is told investigators intend to ask Archer about previously undisclosed bank records and the purpose of those transactions. In particular, the committee wants to know what role if any the President had in those transactions. 

'IMPEACHMENT WEEK'

There are also questions as to whether legal counsel for the Bidens contacted Archer. 

Joe, Hunter and Archer split image

Joe Biden (L), Hunter Biden (C), and Devon Archer (L) (Fox News)

The committee believes Archer will tell investigators about meetings or phone calls he had with President Biden regarding potential business deals. 

IMPEACH BIDEN OR MAYORKAS? WHAT IT TAKES FOR 'IMPEACHMENT' PROCEEDINGS TO SUCCEED IN THE HOUSE

Archer is slated to appear at 10 am ET. The discussion is scheduled to go for four hours, total. Two hours per side. 

Devon Archer with this wife in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Devon Archer and Christa Archer attend an event on September 9, 2010 in New York City. (AMBER DE VOS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Republicans will go for an hour. The Democrats for an hour. And so on. 

With breaks, this likely does not conclude until 3 pm ET or so. 

Fox is told to expect maybe a couple of lawmakers there. Fox is told that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio will likely attend. 

Fox is also told that the committee intends to release the transcript of the transcribed interview "in three or four days."

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

