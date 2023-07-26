Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to how Hunter Biden's legal woes could accelerate an impeachment inquiry

The results from today pose more questions than answers

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram | Fox News
The legal woes of Hunter Biden and today’s dropped plea deal likely accelerates the possibility of a formal impeachment inquiry by House Republicans.

Some Republicans were skeptical of launching any sort of inquiry – let alone impeaching the President.

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS 'NOT GUILTY' AS PLEA DEAL FALLS APART DURING DELAWARE COURT APPEARANCE

But issues with the plea deal did nothing but pose more questions from Republicans. 

Hunter Biden court sketch

A courtroom sketch depicting Hunter Biden in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware on July 26, 2023. (COURTESY: William J. Hennessy, Jr.)

That’s why this likely spurs more serious conversation about impeachment inquiry.

HUNTER BIDEN TO APPEAR IN FEDERAL COURT, ENTER GUILTY PLEA OUT OF YEARS-LONG FEDERAL PROBE

This will be about the math.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Hunter Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Hunter Biden. (Getty Images)

The full House must vote to formally begin an impeachment inquiry. It’s fair to say that the House is a little closer to that now than it was before the Hunter Biden deal blew up. 

LONGTIME BIDEN ALLY WAS PROSECUTOR IN US ATTORNEY WEISS' OFFICE DURING HUNTER PROBE, CALLED HIM 'A BROTHER'

Moreover, voting to ESTABLISH an impeachment inquiry gives the House WIDE LATITUDE to go after more documents, information and conduct depositions. The Hunter Biden deal situation poses more questions than answers. So more Republicans may be inclined to pursue such a plan. 

Hunter Biden Air Force One

Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, U.S., February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Meantime, Democrats seem to be caught off guard by the change with Hunter Biden’s deal. They were prepared to just dismiss this and move on. But they can’t anymore. So far, Democrats have presented little cohesive strategy about how to deal with this turn events – and protect the president. 

We could hear more about this Thursday and Friday as this is the last time until mid-September that the House will be in town. 

Expect lawmakers to pepper House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about the next steps. And also, pose questions to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) about the defense Democrats may need to mount on behalf of the president.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

