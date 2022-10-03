Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

US Secret Service responds to possible security breach at Pakistani embassy in Washington

The exact circumstances of the possible security breach at the Pakistan Embassy remain unclear at this time.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. Secret Service on Monday arrested an individual in connection with a possible breach of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C.

A USSS spokesperson told Fox News that officers were on scene assessing a possible security breach from an "unauthorized person" at the embassy, located on the 2300 block of Massachusetts Ave NW

The embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC. 

The embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC.  (WTTG)

WASHINGTON, DC POLICE OFFICERS UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER CONFISCATING GUNS WITHOUT MAKING ARRESTS

FOX 5 DC later reported that the USSS have an individual in custody. The scene was clear just after 5:40 p.m. 

The exact circumstances of the possible security breach remain unclear at this time. 

When reached by Fox News, individuals at the embassy appeared to be unaware of what was developing outside. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

