Iran
Published

US launches airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Syria

The strike was intended to halt and deter future rocket attacks by Iranian-backed militia

By Caitlin McFall, Jennifer Griffin | Fox News
The U.S. military carried out an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria Thursday, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.

Multiple facilities were struck in the air attack, which was sanctioned by President Biden.

The senior official said the strike was a defensive strategy, intended to halt and deter future rocket attacks by the militia group that recently hit Baghdad and Erbil.

Please check back on this developing story.  

