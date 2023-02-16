Expand / Collapse search
Published

US F-35 jets intercept 4 Russian fighter aircraft near Alaska, second action in 2 days

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Two US F-35 fighter jets intercepted a Russian fighter aircraft Thursday as it approached Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone.

The Russian military aircraft included a TU-95 BEAR-H bomber, and SU-30 and SU-35 fighter jets. 

NORAD stated that the incident was not related to the spat of unidentified aircraft seen in recent weeks, calling the situation "routine."

"This is the second intercept of Russian aircraft over two days. This Russian activity near the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative," NORAD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

